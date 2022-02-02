The historical power of the U.S. judiciary is rarely challenged and as an unchecked power only grows more powerful.
That seems to be the case more and more in Minnesota and federal courts.
The latest case involves Federal District Judge Paul Magnuson closing off a hearing and a transcript in the case against three Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd.
Magnuson closed a hearing in which defense attorneys petitioned to have some evidence excluded from trial. Prosecutors and the media objected.
After a coalition of media groups challenged the move as a violation of First Amendment rights, Magnuson ruled the petition was moot as the hearing had been canceled. The judge later called it a “trial management conference” and “in chambers proceeding.” Both were closed to the public and press.
The media coalition, which includes the Associated Press, asked Magnuson to reconsider its petition after he said it was moot. He stuck by his earlier decision saying the meeting with defense attorneys was “not a hearing at all” and neither the public nor the press had a right to be there.
When the media asked for a transcript of the meeting, Magnuson said it was of no import and he wouldn’t be releasing it. He said releasing it would “contrary to the efficient administration of justice in this matter.”
The media coalition has petitioned the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the orders and allow access to the requested documents. The appeals court should do so immediately.
Magnuson has also limited public and press access to the entire trial, in contrast to the state judges who live streamed the trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death and the trial of Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the death of Daunte Wright.
Only four reporters are being allowed in the federal courtroom and only 40 members of the public or press allowed in an overflow room to watch the trial on a video feed.
Magnuson, 84, was appointed by Ronald Reagan, and appears to be no fan of modern needs for transparency in a wide open world.
Federal judges are appointed for life, so the only remedy to Magnuson’s wayward ruling would be for the court of appeals to reject it.
There is no more important principle in the U.S. judicial system than transparency. Magnuson was wrong in his rulings to thwart access. They should be overturned by the court of appeals.
