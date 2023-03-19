The Minnesota Supreme Court decided wisely last week to allow expanded use of cameras in criminal trials as a statement that court transparency and credibility are key to the administration of justice.
The most significant parts of criminal trials will now be open to video recording, audio recording and still photography. Previous court rules allowed the audio and video access to courts only after a verdict was rendered. Some 35 other states, including all Minnesota neighboring states, have rules that allow more complete coverage of trials from beginning to end.
The ruling comes after years of media and public interest groups pushing for more access to Minnesota criminal trials. Many states will still permit more access, but the court’s ruling is real progress and, according to legal experts, the most significant change on this issue in state history.
The ruling is important for all Minnesotans, who will now be able to view trials or part of trials from television broadcasts or livestreams instead of having to physically go to a courthouse.
We commend the court for its willingness to make a powerful unit of government more transparent.
First Amendment Attorney Mark Anfinson, representing the Minnesota Newspaper Association, called the ruling significant. He called removing the requirement that all parties consent to cameras in the courts an “earthquake.” District Court judges will have more discretion in whether to allow cameras on a case by case basis, but Anfinson said many are becoming very comfortable allowing cameras.
The new rules bar taking video or photographs of minor victims, and other victims unless they agree to being photographed. There are also restrictions on other kinds of sensitive cases. The rules also prohibit taking photographs of jurors and continues to bar camera access to most pre-trial hearings.
And judges can prohibit photographs of witnesses who they determine may be in danger or face risk of harm if they are photographed.
Cases can also now be livestreamed much like the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.
A number of media leaders, including Star Tribune Senior Managing Editor Suki Dardarian and Free Press Managing Editor Joe Spear, testified at the Minnesota Supreme Court in September advocating for the change. But Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Chauvin case, may have been the most influential as he advocated for greater access along with the media groups. Public defender groups, victim advocates, county attorneys and the district judges’ association all lobbied against the new rules.
While the committee of lawyers, judges and victim advocates recommend against any loosening of restrictions, the Supreme Court decided against that recommendation, with only one of the seven justices filing a dissenting opinion. Associate Justice Anne K. McKeig argued that victims and people of color may be disproportionately harmed by the presence of cameras, and victims may be embarrassed by details of cases. But she agreed, as did others, there is no evidence or case study to show the potential racial bias from having cameras in courts.
Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who took the initiative to set up the hearings on the rule changes and examine the issue, said the court’s decision speaks to the importance of transparency and trust in the judicial system.
“In the end, we find that the modifications... that we adopt will promote transparency and confidence in the basic fairness that is an essential component of our system of justice in Minnesota and protect the constitutional rights and safety of all participants in criminal proceedings in the State,” Gildea wrote in the eight-page ruling.
The ruling came during what journalists and others call “Sunshine Week,” a week designated to celebrating and advocating for openness in government.
The Supreme Court’s decision can be considered an appropriate tribute to that cause, and its backers of the new openness deserve the gratitude of its citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.