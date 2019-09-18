Legislators and the governor were once again unable this year to agree on sustainable road funding. All agree funding has fallen woefully short these past few years.
TMnDOT’s in-depth annual reports show more roads are going into the “poor” and “very poor” rating that require fixes two to three times the cost of fixing them earlier in their lifecycles.
MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson-Kelliher met Wednesday with The Free Press and brought up a funding idea we believe has merit. It does involve expanding the gas tax but takes a different approach that worked the last time the gas tax was raised in 2008.
That was the last time Democrats and Republicans agreed to raise the gas tax with an override of Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s veto. It may be almost taking a plan from Pawlenty’s playbook in a framing of the issue as a “fee” instead of a tax.
Anderson-Kelliher, a graduate of Mankato West High School, sees possibilities for road funding in what she calls a “debt service fee.”
That was actually part of the 8.5 percent gas tax increase from 2008, where 3.5 cents went to retire debt of bonds in the transportation bond fund and therefore expanded the capacity to borrow.
The commissioner sees merit in trying something like that again. It’s a solid start.
Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz have agreed with a piece of transportation funding they didn’t like when they allowed some of the sales tax from auto parts to be diverted to transportation funding. Democrats could fight to repeal that, but seem to be willing to accept it going forward if sustainable transportation funding can be implemented.
The needs are there. In the MnDOT District 7 and in the Duluth district, the funding has not kept up with the benchmarks set by legislators and MnDOT itself. The percent of poor roads has increased.
The Mankato district has 15 percent of its roads in “poor” condition compared to a benchmark goal of 10 percent. The Duluth district has 14 percent poor roads.
Total unmet needs are now at $18 billion over the next 20 years. The American Society of Civil Engineers recently rated Minnesota roads a D+.
Minnesota needs a solution to its road funding system that costs more the longer we wait.
Republicans and Democrats need to come together next session for a reasonable, commonsense solution. We believe a debt service fee could be a place to start.
