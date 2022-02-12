Thumbs up to 9-year-old Nora Sturgis and the other students at Jefferson Elementary School who are carrying out her plan to reward kids for doing good as well as helping to beautify their school grounds.
Nora saw how kids who raised the most money for the Jefferson PTA were rewarded with staff praise and rewards, and she thought the system celebrated wealth over effort. So she came up with a group that could instead do some work, do some good and earn rewards. The optional group, Jefferson Lunch Bunch, formed in the fall after Nora ran the idea by the school principal.
Now Nora and other Lunch Bunch members take to the school grounds during recess about once a month to pick up trash.
Those dozen or so students who participate will get a chance to spread their idea beyond Jefferson when Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson visits near the end of February to hear a presentation they’ve prepared.
The group has set a great example for other students and, like all good ideas, it’s worth spreading.
A bridge too far
Thumbs down to the display of hubris and excess reportedly developing in Rotterdam, the major Dutch port city.
That is where a megayacht, believed to have been commissioned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is being constructed. The ship, with a reputed price tag of $500 million (not including its support vessel), will be too large to sail under the Koningshaven Bridge when completed this summer.
The bridge, which opened in 1923, was recently renovated after protests prevented its demolition. It is viewed by the locals as a civic treasure.
Reports last week that the city had already agreed to dismantle “De Hef” to accommodate the yacht drew immediate outrage, with some chatter about pelting the vessel with rotten eggs when it passes. Rotterdam officials quickly said that while there had been inquiries from the shipbuilder, no permit had been applied for and no deals struck.
Bezos, ranked as the world’s second-richest person, is believed to already have a yacht valued at a mere $400 million — on which he reputedly has never set foot. If so, he might not notice if Rotterdam tells him to take his boat and shove it.
Flushing history
Thumbs down to former president Donald Trump for illegally destroying or hiding documents from his presidency.
Presidents are required by law to transfer all of their letters, work documents and emails to the National Archives.
But Archives officials say Trump ripped up documents and took 15 boxes of papers n to his home in Florida.
In a new book, former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says Trump would routinely destroy documents and often flushed them down the toilet, sometimes requiring plumbers to unclog it.
It is no surprise Trump would flaunt the law. But the Archives should push to get the documents that remain back. Cataloging everything presidents did in office — the good, bad and embarrassing — is necessary to have an accurate history of our nation.
Vaccines, masks, safety
Thumbs up to Blue Earth County public health for a renewed effort to thwart COVID-19 in the region by offering free N99 masks and a full vaccine clinic for all over 5 years old.
The county starting offering the vaccine clinics Thursday and will offer them every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Government Center, 410 S. 5th St., until March 20. It’s the first time the county has offered clinics with all first and second doses and boosters included in one place. The county will also distribute 5,000 masks.
While COVID cases appear to be declining, the next wave of a new variant remains unpredictable. Now is the time for Blue Earth County residents to get up to date on their vaccines and get good masks.
The vaccine rate in Blue Earth County at 60% with initial vaccinations, remains below that state average of 65%.
Kudos to Blue Earth County public health for keeping vigilant and help residents stay safe.
