Why it matters: Former President Donald Trump’s legal problems continue to increase, but they may not affect his bid for the Republican nomination.
The official filing Tuesday of federal charges against Donald Trump puts the nation in unmapped territory.
Never before has a former president been charged with 37 felonies — charges that delve into the very heart of our national security. Never before has the clear frontrunner for a major party nomination faced a criminal trial in the heart of the primary season.
But no American should be deceived. The danger in this precedent is not that a president has been charged with crimes. The danger is that a president has so blatantly put himself into position to be indicted, and not just once — first in New York on state charges, now in Miami on federal charges, and quite possibly in the weeks ahead in Georgia and the District of Columbia as well.
Trump is, of course, presumed under the Constitution to be innocent. Grand jury actions, or inactions, should be treated with skepticism. Grand juries hear no defense and are guided by judges and prosecutors; in the famous words of a New York judge, a grand jury would “indict a ham sandwich” if the prosecutor so desired.
But the 47-page indictment released late last week is a damningly detailed document. Bill Barr, who as Trump’s attorney general largely muffled the impact of the Mueller Report on his boss’s behalf, put it this way over the weekend in a Fox News appearance: “If even half of it is true, he’s toast.”
This indictment is, of course, a legal matter — and a political one as well. Trump’s fellow Republicans have long shied away from direct criticism of the 45th president, but the federal charges are creating some cracks in that wall. At least two of his rivals, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, have called for him to drop out of the race.
But it is also clear that Trump sees an advantage in the charges. He calculates that his supporters will embrace his claims of political persecution, hardening his share of the vote in a crowded primary field.
While he enjoys the constitutional right to a speedy trial, he also has the right to stall proceedings — and it’s a good bet that he will angle to have the trial and primaries simultaneously.
Trump has long benefited from creating chaos. The nation does not. The Republican Party doesn’t either, and one of the major questions of the coming months will be whether the rank-and-file of the GOP recognizes that.
