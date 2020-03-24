Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that President Donald Trump would turn to blaming others as he tries to deflect criticism of why in 2018 he disbanded the White House office that prepared for pandemics like COVID-19 or why he initially dismissed the coronavirus’ arrival in the United States.
In most problems and challenges he’s approached, Trump found success with his base by attacking others — Democrats, journalists, ethnic minorities, past administrations. It played well to his base and diverted attention from his own conduct.
When the pandemic first hit American shores and the economy began unraveling, Trump struggled as there was no one to blame for any of it and only questions about the federal government’s preparedness. But Trump soon found more comfortable footing by blaming journalists for questions they asked, making erroneous statements (such as saying Google was working with the administration to quickly create a massive website, when they weren’t) and by labeling COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”
In this time of crisis the American people deserve a leader who refrains from turning to racist tactics and diverting blame.
Challenged on his name choice for the virus, the president says he’s only being accurate because it originated in China.
Funny that he’s the only person in the world who decided medically and scientifically accurate and accepted terms “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” suddenly wasn’t accurate at all.
Racist disease-naming conventions have a long history in the United States and in other countries. Disease names have been aimed at blaming ethnic groups in the United States or to suggest a foreign nation is to blame.
But the United States and world health officials had moved beyond turning disease outbreaks into racist weapons — until now.
The president’s terminology isn’t just petty, it puts at risk Asian Americans as they are targeted by the “Chinese virus” label.
Most of America has shown an amazing ability to come together during this crisis. It would be helpful if the president did what he could to encourage that cooperation, not create needless divisiveness.
