Thumbs down to President Donald John Trump for his insulting, rude and repulsive behavior at a rally Wednesday night in Michigan.
Trump, red-faced and rabid, lashed out particularly viciously at Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, the widow of the former Rep. John Dingell, for voting for impeachment. We hesitate to even repeat his vitriol for fear it gives it more publicity.
Trump has gotten to a point where Americans must and are taking notice of his atrocious behavior as president of the United States.
Trump pondered to his crowd why he was so nice to Debbie Dingell when her longtime patriotic and giant-of-public-service husband died. Trump patted himself on the back for giving her "A+" treatment because he called for flags to be lowered, and said he could have given her C or D treatment.
He also said maybe John Dingell is looking up, not down from heaven, inferring John Dingell is in hell. The crowd chuckled, but even some Trump supporters groaned thinking he went too far.
Disappointment on climate
There were high hopes that the international meeting in Madrid last week would finalize details of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change and countries would finally get to the serious business of reducing carbon emissions.
Instead, what could have been a historic meeting fizzled as delegates from countries around the world sabotaged the effort, placing short-term economic gains over slowing the devastation of climate change.
The Paris accord called for holding temperature rises to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But warming has already hit 1 degree and is expected to accelerate, likely hitting more than 3 degrees by the end of the century.
The most blame lies at the feet of President Donald Trump, who announced he was pulling America out of the Paris accord next yer. At a time when the world needed American leadership, Trump put corporate interests first and scientific findings last.
Help for the homeless
Thumbs up to nearly $5 million to increase emergency shelter capacity for Minnesota's homeless population. The Walz administration unveiled the plan Thursday of providing new funding from private foundations, corporations and tribal organizations to immediately tackle the growing problem in the state.
As Mankato-North Mankato residents are well aware, there is a great need in the community to help people who don't have, for numerous reasons, a permanent place to live. The Connections seasonal shelter, run by local churches, was founded several years ago on the basis that too many people, despite some shelters already in operation, still had no place at night to call their own.
The state estimates as many as 1,600 people are sleeping outside in Minnesota on a given night, including 300 children and youth.
In south Minneapolis a large tent city sprang up last year because of a lack of housing for at-risk people, many of them with mental health and addiction problems. Much of this new initiative will try to place that those people in safe shelters.
The new funding is a much-needed boost to efforts across the state to give people this winter a clean, safe place to sleep every night.
Editorial board
Special music performance
Kudos to the West High School Music students and staff for their excellent holiday performance at Old Main Village on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
You are to be commended for your talent and the time you shared with both residents and staff. It was much appreciated. Many thanks!
Doris Boyce
Mankato
