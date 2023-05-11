Donald Trump’s sordid history with women is not in dispute. So it was no surprise that it took a Manhattan jury just three hours of deliberation Tuesday to determine that the former president and current front-runner for the Republican nomination sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and to award her $5 million in damages.
This was a civil trial, not a criminal one. The legal standard was lower — “preponderance of the evidence,” rather than “beyond a reasonable doubt.” The core of Trump’s defense — that Carroll was “not my type” — was undercut by Trump’s own identification of a photo of Carroll as that of his-then wife, and by the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about grabbing women by the genitals. It is difficult to imagine a serious jury arriving at any other conclusion.
Also not surprising — unfortunately for the party and the nation — is how silent Trump’s rivals for the nomination have been about the verdict. While some national Republican figures, notably Sen. Mitt Romney, said it further illustrated Trump’s unfitness for a return to the White House, the players actually in the arena are trying to pretend that nothing has happened.
The conventional wisdom, in the party and outside it, is that: Trump’s core supporters are not going to be swayed by this or any other court ruling; nobody can win the nomination if they alienate Trump’s adherents; therefore, the route to the Oval Office requires avoiding direct criticism of him.
This theory does not explain why Republican primary voters would flock to an ersatz Trump when the real thing is available. Nor is it applicable to the general election. The Republican Party has found in 2018, 2020 and 2022 that Trump is poison with key swing demographic groups.
The 45th president faces still more legal problems. He is already under indictment in Manhattan. More significant would be indictments from the grand juries in Atlanta and the District of Columbia that are examining the attempt to steal Georgia’s electoral votes in 2020, Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his removal and secretion of highly classified documents after leaving office.
But even as Trump’s legal issues multiply, his polling lead in the Republican primary follows suit. Trump famously said in 2016 that he could “shoot a man on 5th Avenue” and not lose a vote. Six years later, the GOP field appears to believe that is still the case, and that it would be fatal to their individual ambitions to try to hold him to account.
We suggest that it will be fatal to the party’s ambitions if they don’t.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.