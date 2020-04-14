Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, has been an anchor for the American people as he’s given his science-based daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic and provided advice on the need for social distancing.
But it should probably come as no surprise that he would eventually take his turn as the focus of President Trump’s ire.
As the president’s slow response has continued to come under review, he’s picked a series of targets to blame for the pandemic including China, President Obama, the World Health Organization, Democrat mayors and governors and, of course, the news media.
On Sunday he took aim at Fauci, reposting a Twitter message that said “Time to #FireFauci.” Trump’s anger flared after Fauci said that if mitigation efforts had started sooner more lives would have been saved and the spike in the pandemic would be delayed longer, giving the health system more time to prepare.
Trump is clearly on the wrong side of public opinion in his attack on Fauci. A Quinnipiac University survey last week found that 78% of Americans approved of Fauci’s handling of the crisis compared with 46% who approved of the president’s response.
Beyond blaming others, the president has tried to defend his handling of the pandemic by pointing to his early order to restrict travel from China to the U.S. While the travel restrictions may have provided some delay in the worst of the pandemic, Trump squandered any extra time by failing to ramp up widespread testing, stockpiling more personal protection equipment and imposing social distancing policies.
While his own advisers were telling him in February that he should be pushing schools to close and support stay-at-home orders, Trump didn’t embrace those ideas until mid-March.
It may be too much to expect the president to accept any responsibility for anything, but lashing out at Fauci and suggesting he may be fired is a dangerous move at a time Americans need and respect the doctor’s steady guidance.
