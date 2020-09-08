President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to frighten undocumented immigrants from responding to the census is facing the judicial contempt it deserves.
In July Trump signed a directive to exclude undocumented immigrants from census data when apportioning congressional seats.
The order faced immediate challenges from several state and local officials. The administration claimed Trump has the authority for such a directive. It is just another in a long list of examples of Trump’s alternate universe where law, the Constitution and reality don’t exist.
The Constitution couldn’t be clearer about how the census must be taken and how congressional seats are apportioned:
“Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State.”
Last week Department of Justice lawyers faced the humiliating task of trying to justify Trump’s order in front of three federal judges.
Two of the judges were appointed by Republican presidents. But the three-judge panel was clearly baffled by the administration’s legal defense during often contentious oral arguments.
Judge Richard Wesley, appointed by George W. Bush, grilled administration lawyers on just how the government would go about implementing the order, even if it were allowed. There is no information in the census count that identifies someone as undocumented or a U.S. citizen.
Justice Department lawyers admitted they were given no information on how such an order would or could be fulfilled.
Trump’s move, along with others, is clearly aimed at trying to frighten immigrants from responding to the census.
The census has never been intended as a tool of identifying who is a citizen and who isn’t or whether non-citizens are here legally or illegally. The Constitution directly orders that the census count each and every person in every state. Period.
The Trump administration’s attempt to create a chilling effect to keep some people from responding to the census is pure ugliness.
