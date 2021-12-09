Tony Oliva got his last major league hit in 1976. Jim Kaat retired his last major league hitter in 1984, and pitched his final game for the Minnesota Twins in 1973.
So there are literally generations of Twins fans who never saw these two staples of the team’s first decade in the Upper Midwest play. For non-Boomers, “Tony-O” and “Kitty” could just be grainy film clips, lines of numbers on Baseball Reference and the recollection of their elders.
But they aren’t. Even as octogenarians — both men are 83 — they remain part of Minnesota’s baseball landscape. And their long-awaited election Sunday to the National Baseball Hall of Fame was cause for celebration across Twins Territory.
Oliva does the team’s Spanish-language radio broadcasts and has long been a genial staple at the Twins spring training site. Kaat, whose own broadcasting career is as distinguished as his pitching career, carries a “special assistant” title in the club hierarchy and was part of the TV broadcasts’ rotation of analysts. They will be the fifth and sixth inductees to have the Twins logo on their Cooperstown plaque.
Both were left-handers of uncommon athletic grace, but their baseball exploits took vastly different shapes. Oliva was short-term brilliance, Kaat endurance.
In Oliva’s first eight full seasons, he won three American League batting titles and never finished out of the top 10 in batting average. He drew MVP votes and made the All-Star team in each of those eight seasons, won a Gold Glove for his defense, and led the league in various seasons in runs scored, total bases, doubles and hits.
But his knees betrayed him. His final few seasons were painful, and his career was short for a player of his quality, which is why it took decades for Cooperstown to open its doors to him.
Kaat, on the other hand, was a compiler of bulk numbers. He reached the majors at age 20 and left at age 44. He won 283 games and 16 Gold Gloves. By his own description, he was never an ace, always a No. 2 or No. 3 starter.
The Hall’s selection process long bypassed Kaat for his lack of time at the very top of pitchers — although had there been two Cy Young Awards given out in 1966, Kaat would certainly have gotten the AL honor; giving the award out in both leagues didn’t start until the next season. Perhaps adding that line to his resume would have gotten him in earlier.
Better late than never. Of the six men selected Sunday for the Hall, only Kaat and Oliva are alive to enjoy it. Induction Sunday — July 24 — will be a beautiful day for both men, and for their legions of admirers.
