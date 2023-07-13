Why it matters: A key topic at NATO’s summit this week was how and when to admit Ukraine to the western military alliance.
A perverse joke, based on the Kremlin’s insistence that Russia is at war not with Ukraine but with NATO, changes in detail but not in punchline:
One Russian asks another how the war is going. The second details the myriad setbacks to the Russian invasion — the heavy death toll, the depletion of their weaponry, the Wagner rebellion — and the first responds: “And how is NATO doing?”
“Oh, NATO hasn’t started fighting yet.”
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, probably wishes NATO would. While the western alliance has supplied his embattled country with copious weaponry, ammunition and training, it has not sent flesh and blood to fight at the Ukrainians’ side. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so Article 5’s declaration that “an attack on one is an attack on all” does not apply.
Ukraine has paid its dues to join the western alliance in the blood of its citizenry over the past 500-plus days. And yet NATO is right to go slowly on admitting Kyiv to the club.
President Joe Biden observed early in the invasion that if the American and Russian militaries start shooting at each other, “that’s World War III,” with all its implications of global nuclear Armageddon. His support for Kyiv in this war has been resolute but cautious, with a constant awareness of the worst-case scenario.
Zelenskyy, for his part, is already embroiled in an existential war. A bigger war is hardly to Ukraine’s disadvantage. His reaction Tuesday when NATO declined to give specifics on how or when Ukraine will enter was understandable and yet unreasonable.
NATO will not, and should not, make an Article 5 commitment to a non-member nation already at war. Its creation and expansion came at times of stalemate and stress, not during combat. Nor would it be wise to pledge to grant membership “when the war is over,” which would give Vladimir Putin an incentive to drag the war out indefinitely. (As it is, he will doubtless drag it out at least until he learns if one of his Republican admirers wins the 2024 presidential election.)
The aid, military and economic, that the United States and its allies continue to supply to Ukraine has been well-spent. The Russian military has been badly degraded since the onslaught began more than 500 days ago, and its supposed conventional might is exposed as a charade. Ukraine would benefit from joining NATO, but full membership is not a requirement for its survival.
