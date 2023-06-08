Why it matters: The breaking of a major dam in Ukraine may signal a worsening of scorched-earth tactics in that war.
We do not know who breeched the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
The Russians, who held the massive dam, blame Ukrainian artillery fire. Ukraine says the Russians blew it up. A third, if less likely, possibility is that the dam failed through age and neglect.
All three are eventually rooted in Russia’s invasion. The destruction of the dam, the resulting emptying of its giant reservoir, the downstream flooding — all of this is of the same cloth as the rest of the war, now in its 16th month.
But as awful as the war as been, the dam disaster may presage worse to come. For this piece of infrastructure survived the war for months because it was valuable to both sides.
Blowing the dam would certainly fit Russia’s strategy, if we can call it that. Having failed spectacularly in the opening weeks to defeat the undermanned Ukrainian military, Moscow has spent months hammering at civilian infrastructure. The invaders have turned two cities, Mariupol and Bakhmut, into piles of uninhabitable rubble, and regularly bombard apartment buildings and power plants. None of this has any military value; it is mere cruelty.
So breaking the Kakhovka dam fits the established Russian strategy — except that in one important way, it weakens their position. The dam and its reservoir are vital to the water supply of the Crimean Peninsula, a frequently blood-stained land mass jutting into the Black Sea that has been illegally occupied by Russia since 2014. Controlling Crimea has been for centuries a Russian strategic priority.
If Russia blew up the dam, it deliberately made Crimea less habitable and less useful to hold. That doesn’t make much military or strategic sense — unless the Putin regime figures that it cannot hold Crimea, which is an unlikely conclusion for it to reach, much less act upon.
Similarly, wrecking the dam would be a best a mixed blessing for Ukraine. The flooding poses at least a temporary obstacle to its long-anticipated offensive, and it makes more of its war-blasted territory uninhabitable. The reservoir feeds the irrigation of the fertile farmlands of the region; that value is gone.
Whoever destroyed the dam hurt their side as well as the opposition. The inevitable conclusion to be drawn is that the scorched-earth aspect of this war is, if anything, just getting worse.
