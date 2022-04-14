It was no small matter Tuesday when the president of the United States called Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine a “genocide.”
The Biden administration had pointedly avoided using the word in its denunciations of the Russian invasion because it carries specific legal meanings and obligations under international law. And President Joe Biden acknowledged as much when he said he would “let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” adding: “It sure seems that way to me.”
Indeed it does.
The United Nations defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” Those acts, says the U.N., can include killing members of the group directly, inflicting unbearable conditions on them and forcibly transferring their children. All of that has been reliably reported to have occurred in Ukraine.
None of this, to be sure, can be a surprise considering Russian tactics in Syria, where it did unto Aleppo as it is doing to Mariupol — leveling the city with artillery while repeatedly “allowing” humanitarian aid convoys that were then fired upon. An estimated 25,000 Syrian civilians have been killed since Moscow’s intervention in that country in 2015.
Indeed, this appears to be the one tactic the Russian military appears competent at — targeting civilians with atrocity upon atrocity. The selection of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who established the Russian strategy in Syria, as the overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine figures to further commit Moscow to this model of war.
Nor should it be a surprise considering the bloodthirsty rhetoric from Russian state media, which punctuates excerpts from Fox News with calls for “cutting off heads” and denials that there is any such entity as Ukraine.
The West ultimately did nothing to intervene in Syria. It remains, with good reason, reluctant to commit its own forces in Ukraine, but it has continued to arm and re-arm the Kyiv government. That assistance must not only continue but escalate. Vladimir Putin clearly has no intent to settle or retreat. He expects the western democracies to back down. We must disappoint his expectations.
