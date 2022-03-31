When news reached Washington in April 1865 that Robert E. Lee had surrendered the main Confederate army, a crowd gathered at the White House in hopes of hearing the president speak.
But Abraham Lincoln declined to speak off-the-cuff in that moment of triumph, telling the gathering: “Everything I say, you know, goes into print. If I make a mistake it doesn’t merely affect me or you, but the country. I therefore ought at least try to not make mistakes.” He went on to promise a speech the following day.
President Joe Biden violated Lincoln’s advice last weekend when he concluded what had been a well-staged address from Poland on the war in Ukraine with nine ad-libbed words that undercut the important message of that speech and may have endangered his primary policy goal.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” may be the truth. It may be that the war cannot be ended with Vladimir Putin’s regime still controlling the Kremlin.
But Biden’s explicit goal is to keep the violence isolated to Ukraine. The United States and its allies have funneled arms to the Kyiv government, although not as much as Ukraine’s president wishes; they have increasingly squeezed the Russian economy in general and the ruling elites in particular with sanctions and boycotts. But Biden and the rest of the West have taken pains to avoid a broader military clash that could lead to a nuclear war.
An explicit goal of regime change would cut against that. Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are fighting a war for survival; Putin, at least officially, is not. Putin can still cut his losses and pull back, and while that outcome appears unlikely, the West does well to at least leave that route available to him.
The main thrust of Biden’s Polish address was sound. Liberal democracy is indeed under fire from authoritarian states abroad and authoritarian impulses at home. Ukraine is the most violent eruption, but the friction shows elsewhere — in China’s repression of Hong Kong, in the brutality of the Myanmar coup, in the smothering of independent media in Russia and even in some NATO nations, and yes, in the Jan. 6 insurrection. If Russia abandoned the invasion today, the broader conflict would remain.
Making the world safe for democracy — to borrow the Woodrow Wilson phrase — remains a work in progress. Making Ukraine safe for democracy is a higher goal than removing a brutal kleptocrat from the Kremlin, even if the latter proves necessary for the former.
Biden’s ad-lib did nothing to advance his main cause and may have damaged it. It was a truth best left unspoken.
