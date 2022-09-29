Wars are, by definition, destabilizing — a violent confrontation with the established order. Russia’s seven-month-old invasion of Ukraine, itself an escalation of a conflict that began in 2014, is entering a new, and ever more dangerous, phase.
The Russian military was embarrassed this summer by a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive that pushed back the occupiers. Confronted by that setback, Vladimir Putin is upping the ante, and injecting yet more risk into the crisis.
• His “partial mobilization” — conscripting at least 300,000 men to send to the front lines, no matter how ill prepared or equipped they may be — has at the very least stirred unrest in what has been a complacent populace. Thousands of Russian men are voting with their feet, trying to escape their homeland.
• Russia this week announced the “results” of sham referendums conducted at gunpoint in occupied territories in Ukraine and is expected to soon cite those results as pretext for annexing those provinces.
The rest of the world — and certainly not the Kyiv government — is no more likely to recognize those annexations than the seizure last decade of Crimea. But in the delusional world of the Kremlin, declaring the annexation will justify ever more extreme measures in the war.
Putin himself now talks of using nuclear weapons in the conflict. President Joe Biden has publicly warned Putin to forego such a move, and his administration has privately underlined that message.
• Russia had already shut off natural gas shipments to Europe, but this week two idled pipelines running under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany were apparently sabotaged, with multiple explosions and substantial releases of methane. While western governments have yet to specifically fix the blame on Russia, Moscow is the obvious suspect.
Putin’s miscalculations have put him in a fix. His conventional military is now a shambles, his domestic support is eroding, and he has alienated the largest customers (western Europe) of his economy’s most significant product (gas and petroleum).
His last best hope is that a combination of fuel embargoes and nuclear bluster will erode international support for the Ukrainians before his policies undermine his regime. The West should stand firm. The Ukrainian war may now be as much a war of political attrition as military attrition.
