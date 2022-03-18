For the first time in generations, the U.S. Congress heard a plea for freedom from a besieged ally and heard the eloquent words of a man who would give his life fighting for that freedom.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Congress and the world in a virtual speech Wednesday what was at stake in Ukraine: “Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities; it went on a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values. It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future against our desire for happiness, against our national dreams, just like the same dreams you have, you Americans, just like anyone else in the United States.”
A mesmerized Congress began to realize what it was listening to: history repeating itself from the world wars our ancestors fought to preserve freedom so easily taken for granted in the United States.
The U.S. has already answered Zelenskyy’s plea with $2 billion in military and humanitarian aid, with President Joe Biden signing off on $800 million a few hours before Zelenskyy spoke. The U.S. provided anti-aircraft and antitank missiles, body armor, vehicles, drones and small arms.
Zelenskyy asked for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would likely produce direct fighting between U.S.-NATO and Russia. Biden and NATO continue to wisely reject that idea as it would risk an all-out larger, likely nuclear, war.
While Zelenskyy doubtless expected the allies would reject the no-fly zone, he also asked for more aircraft so Ukraine could defend itself. That’s a reasonable request that Congress and Biden should grant.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs help “right now,” and the war on the ground suggests the Russians are faltering. It is estimated some 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, more than America lost in the World War II battle of Iowa Jima.
Russian soldiers are said to be leaving their tanks and walking into the Ukrainian woods. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put two of his intelligence advisors under house arrest, reportedly for telling him what he wanted to hear as far the Ukrainian resistance and difficulty taking the country.
The moderates around Putin negotiating with Ukraine have said there may be a compromise possible with a Ukraine agreement to be “neutral” status much like Sweden.
Zelenskyy gave Congress the bottom line in his speech: “Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of our people, whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy.”
Now is the time to up the U.S. support of Ukraine, the U.S. support of freedom.
