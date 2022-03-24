Russia’s genocidal invasion has directly killed thousands of combatants and civilians in Ukraine. It also carries the danger of even more elsewhere — not with shelling and sniper fire, but through starvation.
Ukraine and Russia combined account for a third of global wheat and barley exports in normal times. They are also top exporters of other grains and sunflower seed oil used for cooking and food processing. But these are not normal times.
Exports out of the Black Sea region — “the breadbasket of the world” — have been cut off by the Russian Navy, with a Panamanian flagged freighter sunk and others coming under fire in the four weeks of the war. Russia itself has cut off grain exports in retaliation for western-driven sanctions. The outlook for Ukraine’s 2022 crop is bleak, with most of the country’s men battling the invader and much of the shipping infrastructure demolished and the rest blockaded.
This creates further inflationary pressure on food for the West, but the United States, Canada and European Union can feed themselves. For many in Africa and Asia, no grain from Russia and Ukraine means no grain. Many of those nations rely on those imports to feed millions of people who subsist on subsidized bread and bargain noodles. About half of the grain the World Food Program buys to feed 125 million people worldwide comes from Ukraine.
American farmers, increasingly beset by drought and rising prices for fuel and fertilizer, are unlikely to attempt to fill the wheat gap. They’ve laid out their planting plans for 2022 and aren’t about to pivot to wheat, especially because the prices for other crops (corn, soybeans, oats) remain high. Other major grain exporters, such as Argentina and Australia, have already sold virtually all of their current crop.
Simone Pott of German aid group Welthungerhilfe points to a structural problem: “Enough food is being produced to feed the whole world — but it’s not being produced where people urgently need it.” She said the countries that have come to rely on cheap imports from the Black Sea region have failed to invest in their own rural areas and production capacities.
India, whose government has in the past suppressed grain exports to ensure its own food security, is ramping up exports, but it’s unclear that it has the infrastructure to move enough grain elsewhere to match the loss from the Black Sea.
Those vulnerabilities to global food security defy quick fixes. The bottom line is that Moscow’s deadly assault on Ukraine is also a indirect assault on the world’s poorest people. It is immorality piled on immorality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.