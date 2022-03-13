A House DFL plan to use political arm-twisting to, in a sense, “defund” unemployment insurance threatens to raise taxes on businesses small and large. The plan should be dropped.
House DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman wants to tie replenishing the unemployment fund to a $1 billion plan to pay pandemic front line workers that Democrats and Republicans have been tussling over for weeks.
Now, it seems the disagreement is over when the higher unemployment taxes are to kick in. Employers face the bill on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, but Hortman reasons the DFL had time to continue to negotiate because businesses apparently don’t have to actually pay the higher taxes until April 30.
The House DFL and Hortman are on the wrong side of this issue.
Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans agreed on shoring up the fund with a $2.7 billion infusion of COVID aid money and some state surplus money. The Senate passed the bill on a strong bipartisan vote 55-11 in February.
Democrats tried to amend the Senate bill to include pandemic worker relief but were not successful.
At one point House DFLers favored simply erasing the deficit in the fund with a $1.2 billion infusion and allow business taxes to build up the fund. But they continue to push the idea to tie unemployment funding to other bills such as front line worker payment legislation, which stalled out last year.
Democrats and Republicans agreed earlier this session that the $1.2 billion deficit in the state unemployment insurance fund should be paid with funds from COVID relief and the state’s $7.7 billion surplus. The insurance fund ran dry as it paid out unemployment to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans laid off because of the pandemic.
The unemployment benefits are paid by taxing employers based on their layoff history and the number of employees they have. In normal times, this system works well, and employers know there is a cost for laying off workers. At the same time, it builds up a fund to mitigate big declines in the economy as laid off employees get benefits to continue keeping food on the table.
But the pandemic was not a normal time. The fund went into deficit. Now it makes sense to replenish and rebuilt it to its previous balance of about $1.7 billion.
An in-depth Free Press report published in February showed some local employers facing a 130% increase in unemployment insurance rates costing them an additional $21,000. Another would pay an additional $28,000.
And, one House DFLer, Gene Pelowski of Winona, held a press conference with Republicans opposing the House DFL plan. Pelowski favors passing the $2.7 billion bill to replenish and build back the fund without tying it to other legislation. We agree. The unemployment insurance fund relief should be a stand-alone bill.
Pelowski, Walz and Senate Republicans have the more commonsense plan to replenish the fund that doesn’t involve partisan politics. This shouldn’t be about gaining leverage in political gamesmanship that people increasingly find tiresome.
The House should drop its plan, which is an obstruction to the solid Senate-Walz plan to get business and employees back to work with a strong safety net.
