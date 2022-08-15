Clearly marking the biking routes in North Mankato with new signs and kiosks not only serves bicyclists, but it builds biking awareness for even those who aren’t interested in pedaling anywhere.
The city’s intention of updating old cork-board maps of bike routes ended up being a more extensive project than initially intended, and that upgrade will benefit the public.
Not only will the well-marked routes entice visitors to explore the area more extensively — and to spend their dollars here — but residents can discover some areas they never thought of exploring.
If you didn’t know a trail existed along Commerce Drive, now you do. If you didn’t know that parts of lower North Mankato have a history of being brickyards, now you do because the Brickyard Trail Loop takes you there, including past historic homes made of that brick. If you didn’t know that some of the parks have their own trails, now you do because the routes take you to those trail segments.
But along with getting better acquainted with your own community as you bike or walk the routes, motorists in general are being visually prodded to recognize they are sharing the streets with others besides fellow drivers.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever have taken to the outdoors and continue to do so, riding touring bikes, e-bikes, tag-along bikes, hybrid bikes, cargo bikes, fat tire bikes and others. From kids pedaling to the pool to workers strapping their lunch-size coolers to their bicycles for commuting, people from all walks of life are out there. A general recognition of that should boost safety.
North Mankato’s upgrade of informing its residents and visitors about its bicycling attributes is a smart and helpful plan. Part of the planning was a cooperative venture, working with such groups as the city of Mankato, Greater Mankato Growth, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, Greater Mankato Bike Walk Advocates and Mankato Area Mountain Bikers. The new maps show biking opportunities outside the city of North Mankato, and the city of Mankato is also planning an upgrade of its signs and maps.
The benefits of touting the area as biking friendly doesn’t stop at city boundaries. The Greater Mankato area was named a bicycle friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists in 2014 and the community is continuing to uphold that reputation.
Communities all over the state are recognizing the benefits of being biking friendly. It’s great to see this area pedaling fast down that path.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.