In late 1862, Dakota Sioux were marched from the Lower Sioux Agency to Fort Snelling to what became a makeshift concentration camp. Often referred to as the “Dakota Death March,” it was one of the final abuses of the Dakota people living in the Minnesota River Valley.
Now, the state is poised to make some amends by closing the Upper Sioux Agency State Park and returning the 1,300 acres of land to the Dakota.
What was taken from the Dakota through broken treaties can’t be fully made right, but returning the state park land is a welcome step.
Already, the Lower Sioux Agency Historical Site and some land around it have been transferred to the Lower Sioux Community. That happened in 2017 when the state transferred ownership of the 112-acre former site of the Lower Sioux Agency to the Lower Sioux Community.
The visitor center and land around it had been owned by the State Historical Society and managed by the Lower Sioux Community in partnership with the Historical Society.
Returning that property to the Lower Sioux community made sense, as does returning the state park property.
The park, near Granite Falls, is made up of rolling prairies along the Minnesota River.
The park land was a key site during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 and the site of the Battle of Lower Sioux Agency on August 18, 1862, the first organized battle of war.
The war claimed the lives of more than 600 settlers and soldiers and an estimated 100 Dakota warriors. The government hanged 38 Dakota men in Mankato after they had surrendered.
State lawmakers created the Upper Sioux Agency State Park in the 1960s. Now lawmakers have approved transferring the state park land back to the Dakota, with the area to be managed in partnership between the state and Dakota.
The Dakota who lived on the Lower Sioux Agency Reservation prior to the war were promised money, food and supplies under treaties that gave the U.S. much of what is now Minnesota. Those payments, supplies and food were rarely made.
The Upper Sioux Agency State Park is one of the least visited of state parks, getting about 35,000 visitors a year. And it is in need of millions of dollars of upgrades due to age and frequent flooding.
Closing the park and returning the property to the Dakota would be a yearslong process. While the Department of Natural Resources and state Historical Society approve of the transfer, it will have to be approved by the National Park Service and other agencies.
But it is the right thing to do. The Dakota people are in the best position to tell the history of the land where so much was unjustly taken from them.
