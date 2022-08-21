The scourge of fentanyl overdoses has plagued the Mankato area, the state and the country.
It’s time to focus local resources on combatting this serious community problem.
Local groups including relatives of overdose victims have been doing what they can to raise awareness, and they will do so again today with the National Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. Numerous groups will be providing information running from noon to 3 p.m. today at Erlandson Park in Mankato.
Fentanyl and other potent opioid mixes accounted for 834 overdose deaths in Minnesota in 2021, some 65% of all overdose deaths. The 2021 total deaths of 1,286 was 22% higher than 2020.
In raids Friday in Minneapolis and Rochester, federal authorities arrested 25 people involved in trafficking meth and fentanyl using modified guns made to be machine guns to protect their trade. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force investigated at least 12 overdose deaths in 2021.
In the last two years, there have been at least five cases of fentanyl overdoses where those who provided the drug were being tried for murder and other crimes.
Mankato Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose told The Free Press last month that the Mankato community must recognize fentanyl overdoses and risks are problems here, not just in the metro area.
“It’s in our community, and people need to be aware of that and recognize signs of use and symptoms to make sure we’re watching out,” he said.
Kim Gustavson, the mother of Travis Gustavson who died of a fentanyl overdose, has also been an advocate for raising awareness. “It’s not going away. It’s getting worse and worse,” she told The Free Press.
Others are being proactive with education and training on the use of anti-overdose drug naloxone. Christian Family Solutions on Good Counsel Drive provides training every second and forth Monday and has provided 300 trainings since 2021.
Those who attend the trainings come away with overdose prevention kits that provide fentanyl test strips and naloxone.
The event today is part of the solution to raise awareness and provide services and support. The event will feature speakers and informational tables and include recovery and assistance groups. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force will also be there.
Other groups attending include the Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team, WEcovery, NextStep Recovery, REACH — Lutheran Social Services, RAAN, Horizon Homes, The Steve Rummler Hope Network and Change the Outcome Foundation.
We encourage Mankato area community members to attend this event and otherwise learn as much as possible about the growing scourge of fentanyl in order to turn back the troubling trend of increasing overdoses.
