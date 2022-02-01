Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have a lifetime of writing and performing legendary music. Now they have another accomplishment they can be proud of.
Young last week demanded that the music and podcast platform Spotify remove his music from the service because it lets COVID-19 vaccine misinformation to be spread on podcasts.
Mitchell followed suit, in support of Young, a fellow Canadian.
Young and Mitchell were reacting to content on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.
The protest follows a public letter from more than 200 scientists and public health experts that asked Spotify to take down an episode that promoted “several falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines.”
Rogan is known for interviewing vaccine skeptics on his podcast. After the move by the two musicians, Rogan sought some cover by saying he isn’t a doctor or scientist so he can’t know if guests are spreading misinformation.
That’s a lame defense. Any credible podcaster, journalist, TV or radio host who interviews people has a responsibility to do enough fact checking to ensure they’re not spreading misinformation from crackpots. You don’t need to be a scientist or doctor to do some research before giving a large platform to people spouting known falsehoods.
Young said that he supports free speech and knows that private businesses can choose the rules they want to live by, right or wrong.
“I have never been in favor of censorship. Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information,” he said.
Mitchell said in a statement that “irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.”
The move by the two performers is significant in that being off Spotify means Young and Mitchell will lose an estimated 60% of their streaming revenue.
For its part, Spotify has removed music by Young and Mitchell and said they will add a “content advisory” notice to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about the coronavirus, directing listeners to a “Covid-19 hub” with facts and information.
We’d like to see Spotify do more to persuade podcasters on its service to steer clear of dangerous falsehoods.
Young and Mitchell deserve praise and support from other high-profile performers for taking a stand against the lies being spread by anti-vaccine fanatics.
