Thumbs up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for giving full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The vaccine, along with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, were given FDA approval for emergency use after the agency had enough evidence to show the three vaccines were safe and knew that using them without full approval was necessary to curb the deadly pandemic.
But having full approval — which comes after more rigorous long-term studies on its safety and efficacy — is a big milestone. Full approval should boost confidence in those people who have delayed getting vaccinated because of the previous fast-track process. And it will prod more businesses, universities and others to require vaccinations for their employees and students.
As the delta variant and a lack of vaccination allows this pandemic to drag on getting more people vaccinated is the only way to put this behind us.
Home sweet home
Thumbs up to the continuation of area Habitat for Humanity projects and those who put in time and money to make them happen.
Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota has long been a beacon of hope in this area for those struggling to own their homes.
This week crews in St. Peter and Nicollet continued work on two houses that are coming along thanks to volunteers and generous donations. St. Peter high schoolers also helped construct the homes, making it even a bigger overall team effort.
And, as usual, the future occupants put in sweat equity, either working for at least 200 hours on the home or putting in time at Habitat’s ReStore.
Habitat homes are now sprinkled throughout area community neighborhoods.
Affordable housing continues to be an obstacle for too many people. Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, more folks have a place to call a house their home.
For information on upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit habitatscmn.org.
A market lesson
Thumbs up to Delta Airlines, which this week provided everyone — and in particular its employees — a dose of economic reality when it comes to the pandemic.
Delta — the dominant airline in the Twin Cities market — said Wednesday it will charge its unvaccinated employees an additional $200 a month for its health insurance plan. CEO Ed Bastian said that in “recent weeks” every Delta employee who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 had been unvaccinated, and the average cost for hospitalization was $50,000.
Delta will also limit COVID pay protection to vaccinated employees experiencing a breakthrough infection, and will impose masking and weekly testing requirements for its unvaccinated workers.
Some major employers, including rival airline United, have mandated vaccinations for its employees — no jab, no job. Delta’s moves may well be a mandate under a different name. But it has put a dollar sign on the cost of coming down with a severe case of COVID-19 and made it clear to its employees that the irresponsible choice of refusing vaccination will carry a financial responsibility.
Govies march on
Thumbs up to the Govenaires and their show-must-go-on attitude.
The St. Peter-based drum and bugle corps may not be able to have a normal season of live competition, but like many during the pandemic, they have learned to adapt. Instead of the 54 members they had in 2019, they have continued to churn out a production with 22 members in 2021. Their virtual performances garnered them a first place on their first show day of the season, beating a corps of more than 50.
Go Govies!
If you want to watch the corps doing what they do best, they are to perform 4:30 p.m. today for the Drum Corps Associates season championship at Scholarship America Field in St. Peter. The performance also will be available for online viewing beginning Sept. 5 at dcacorps.org/watchdca.
