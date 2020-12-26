Thumbs up to the arrival and initial distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
What a relief it is to see the photos of the first immunizations in the Mankato area and hear the jubilant reactions from the health care workers who’ve been waiting for the vaccine.
Imagine witnessing the death of some of the people you’ve cared for during the last nine months and knowing that today there is hope to protect others from the same fate.
Not only are those shots a first step to protect those front-line workers, but they are a symbol of the hope that we all have as the protection is shared with more and more of the population.
Since March we’ve undergone a steady progression of learning about the coronavirus, figuring out how to live with it as safely as possible and wishing for speedy scientific development that can put a stop to the spread.
It’s been a long, hard year, and more struggle lies ahead because immunization will take time and the virus won’t instantly disappear.
But now we can see the light at the end of this long, twisting tunnel.
And to those health care providers receiving the first and second rounds of shots this month and in the next few, we thank you for all that you’ve done — from taking a risk every day you showed up for work, putting in numerous extra hours, and being a comfort to our loved ones when we couldn’t be at their sides.
And now you are the role models who are saying: When the shot becomes available, go get it. Let’s work together to end this pandemic.
Expand mail voting
Thumbs up to the successful expanded use of mail-in voting in this year’s election and the confidence in the system that it gained.
Despite the fruitless and embarrassing attempts by President Donald Trump and his supporters to raise unfounded doubts about the election system, this year’s process proved efficient, secure and without mass irregularities or fraud.
One of the lessons learned from this election is that mail-in voting and other early voting options were welcomed by voters and were done with nary a glitch.
The expanded options were driven by the COVID pandemic, but those options need to be kept in place and expanded.
Allowing people to vote absentee without having an excuse to do so has worked well in Minnesota and in other states that have used it. There is no need to require most everyone to travel to polling locations on Election Day when they can vote by mail or come to election centers to vote in person on the weeks leading up to the election.
It’s more convenient, particularly for older voters, and it removes the chances that a big Election Day storm prevents people who want to vote from doing so.
It is up to individual states to set their own election processes. We hope more step up to expand mail-in and early voting options.
No bowl for Gophers
Thumbs up to the decision by the University of Minnesota to pass up any bowl game invitations this year.
In normal years, a college football team with a losing record — the Gophers finished 3-4 — doesn’t have the opportunity to go bowling. But, as we all know, 2020 is about as abnormal as years get. That the Gophers got seven games in, considering how badly the virus ravaged their roster the last five weeks or so, is a bit of a surprise.
Bowl games have been just as ravaged by the virus. At least 14 bowls have been called off this season — half of the 28 that had been scheduled.
Observers of college sports sometimes marvel at the mushrooming of the bowls. What was once a New Year’s Day tradition of a handful of big games featuring the very best teams has turned into several weeks of obscure corporate sponsorships — the Beef O’Brady Bowl, anyone? — and a seemingly endless string of 6-5 squads competing.
It may have made economic sense as sports networks competed for eyeballs. It never made much athletic sense.
