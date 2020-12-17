On Tuesday the very first Minnesotan — a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis — received her initial inoculation of the Pfizer vaccine.
Even with a second formula expected to be approved by the end of the week, this will be a months-long process. There are some 330 million Americans, and there will only be enough vaccine by the end of 2020 for 40 million doses — 20 million vaccinations, at two doses a vaccination.
That’s not enough to cover everybody in “Group 1a” — health care workers and long-term care residents — a group about whom there is consensus. They get the vaccine first.
But after that? The vaccine makers are expected to supply as many as 10 million doses a week by January — a fraction of the immediate need, to be sure, but that steady stream can erode the hill. It should be well-aimed early to where it can do the most good.
A CDC advisory committee has drawn up the likely order for three groups who should get the shots next. Phase 1b: essential workers (about 87 million people, not including health-care personnel). Phase 1c: people 65 and older (about 53 million). Phase 1c: adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of getting very sick with COVID-19 (about 100 million). The groups overlap.
The question becomes: Who are essential workers? This is an inherently political question. Every economic sector has its case to make for a priority, and when self-interest is involved, the well-connected always have the advantages.
Paul Gazelka, the leader of the majority Republican caucus in the Minnesota Senate, has suggested that legislators and their staff should be in 1b. The initial reaction is to scoff. Legislative Republicans have resisted even mask-wearing. Gazelka’s own caucus tried to hide a post-election outbreak among its members. Now they want to butt in line for the vaccine?
But ... the 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 8. It has a $50 billion two-year budget to thrash out on a timeline that ends around the time the vaccine might finally be available to non-priority Americans. It certainly has an essential job, and face-to-face negotiations are preferable to remote ones.
Legislators will obviously not be vaccinated in time for the session’s start. They should be by crunch time. But whenever Minnesota’s elected officials get the shot, be it in February or April, they should remember that most of us won’t yet have that access. Public access to their hearings and deliberations must be maintained. And when they grapple with the continuing effects of the pandemic, they should remember their privileged position — and strive to deserve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.