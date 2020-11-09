As the nation observes Veterans Day this week by recognizing those who have served in the military, it also should be a time to think about how much veterans’ family members have sacrificed as well.
The effects of a loved one being in the military are multifold: separation for long periods of time; the burden of picking up extra tasks and responsibilities within the family or household; and unfortunately, dealing with the consequences of difficult duty, including physical and mental repercussions when service is completed.
Mental health continues to be a major concern for all branches of the military. The overall rate of deaths by suicide across the services rose from 20.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2015 to 25.9 in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
And all of these established stressors now have a global pandemic piling on top of them.
When men and women sign up to serve, they are not alone in making the commitment and facing challenges that go along with it. That situation was made crystal clear in a recent Star Tribune story about Minnesota National Guard Capt. Rich Hedin, of Mankato. He’s been serving in the Middle East as a network information officer for a year. The brigade wanted him to extend his deployment for another eight or nine months.
For Hedin’s wife, Heather, the year he was gone was a struggle. She is raising two young children alone and working as a school nurse dealing with COVID-19 issues. Even so, she agreed to his extended deployment. A former Guard member, she understands the support he needs for his career decisions, just as he supported hers.
That doesn’t make the day-to-day burdens any easier, but like many family members of service members, offering support and keeping a strong connection is what you take on when you have a military member in your life.
Every spouse, partner, child, sibling, mother and father of a loved one who is serving or has served makes a sacrifice. We should remember that this Veterans Day and every day.
