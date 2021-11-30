Violence against Indigenous women and girls is finally getting more attention on the state and federal level.
It’s long overdue. Exact data is hard to come by, but statistics show homicide is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls ages 12 to 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Homicide rates for American Indian women are as much as 10 times the national average.
Last year alone, there were 5,295 records for missing American Indian girls and women tallied by the National Crime Information Center.
A Minnesota task force determined that between 27 and 54 Native women and girls in the state were missing in any given month from 2012 to 2020.
Advocates suspect the real number of missing or murdered Indigenous women is far higher.
The grim fate of Indigenous females has long been largely ignored thanks to neglect by federal agencies that are charged with working with the tribal communities.
President Biden recently signed an executive order tasking the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments with pursuing strategies to reduce the crime. Biden also asked the departments to work to strengthen participation in Amber Alert programs and national training programs for federal agents, and appoint a liaison who can speak with family members and to advocates.
It’s part of a larger focus on tribal communities. The president’s coronavirus relief plan included $31 billion for tribal communities, for everything from vaccination programs to protecting areas on and around reservations from environmental plundering.
While the federal government must be the lead in taking violence and crime seriously, states also can help.
Minnesota lawmakers this year passed a public safety budget that included money to form the first state office in the U.S. that will focus on missing and murdered Indigenous people.
The office will provide assistance to law enforcement during active missing person cases and conduct reviews of cases that have gone cold. A data dashboard with multiple sources for the information is to be established to allow immediate sharing.
A big reason for the long overdue attention to the issue is the historic number of native women across the country who have run for office and are serving in state and national positions. That includes Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.
Important steps have been taken to create the government structures to focus on the safety of Indigenous women. Now that accomplishment needs to be maintained in a coordinated and cooperative effort on the federal, state and local levels.
