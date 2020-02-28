The COVID-19 virus foments enough fear in its own right without having a U.S. response that seems aimed at political spin and uninformed containment processes.
President Donald Trump took center stage last week to address the nation and presumably reassure Americans that his administration was taking the COVID-19 virus seriously and was prepared to combat it.
But the result of these pronouncements left Americans more fearful and rightfully wary. Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the effort, but also in charge of daily communications. CDC officials must clear communications with Pence. That’s strategy is open to the risk of political spin at best, and failure to get critical health information to Americans at worst.
And Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services seemed unaware of basic procedures when they went without enough protective gear to California military bases to meet U.S. travelers exposed to the virus. A high ranking leader in the health department filed a whistleblower complaint that the health department officials didn’t have the right protective gear or medical training. Many could have been exposed to the virus. CDC officials, on the other hand, were protected with the appropriate gloves and masks.
For his part, the president suggested in a briefing the virus might magically go away. Then he noted it might spread, and it might not saying: “We don’t know.”
More troubling is a report the whistleblower was given the option to be reassigned or fired, according to a report from the office of Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-California.
Trump’s disruptor philosophy isn’t going to work when it comes to serious public health outbreaks. And if the administration believes they are prepared to handle an outbreak, the stock market, so far, doesn’t believe them.
