Thumbs up to all of the volunteers, many working quietly behind the scenes, who have stepped up to help others during these trying times.
Drivers delivering food-pantry orders to low-income residents, neighbors picking up extra groceries for elderly residents, churches distributing free lunches or coffee to those in need or hard-working medical personnel — the list is growing and continues to do so.
The power of our always generous community is that we know how to step up when we see the need. The need is greater than ever.
The Free Press will help inform readers about opportunities to help organizations that serve the community by publishing a list compiled by the Greater Mankato United Way on Page B1 Mondays in the paper as well as online.
To submit your organization’s needs during the COVID-19 outbreak, contact Elizabeth Harstad at ElizabethH@MankatoUnitedWay.org or call 507-345-4551.
In addition, a community response fund is now available to help cover nonprofits’ short-term emergency needs throughout the region while COVID-19 continues to impact the organizations.
Mankato Area Foundation will administer grants from this fund in partnership with Greater Mankato Area United Way.
For more information about donating to the fund visit: www.mankatounitedway.org or www.mankatoareafoundation.com.
Good neighborsThumbs up to the West Mankato parents and families who organized a shamrock scavenger hunt in their neighborhood on St. Patrick’s Day for their children who were out of school due to coronavirus concerns.
The west-side residents pulled together the hunt for neighborhood kids who got some exercise walking the neighborhood and finding shamrocks posted on windows. The effort was boosted on social media and several other neighborhoods copied the effort.
It seems there was good participation in the neighborhood as close to 100 shamrocks were found by some children.
It was all a good way to do something fun when the news on coronavirus was troubling and depressing, and it gave the kids a chance to get out and do an “old-fashioned” activity instead of being in front of TV and cellphone screens.
Helping affected businessesThumbs up to those who are calling for ways people can help small businesses pummeled by the coronavirus.
Bars, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses have closed or had their services severely restricted after Gov. Tim Walz made the necessary decision to close them.
While their employees and the businesses’ bottom lines are being hurt, there are ways people can help. You can still order carry-out meals from most of the restaurants that have been closed to dine-in service. The busier those local establishments stay, the more of their staff they can keep employed.
And people can purchase gift cards, often online, at most of the local businesses that have closed, including hair salons, coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Because of the economic conditions, not everyone will be able to spend money supporting businesses. But for those who can afford it, it’s a way to take a bit of the harsh edge off for local businesses.
Hockey honors
Thumbs up to Marc Michaelis, the Minnesota State hockey center who this week was named the player of the year in the WCHA.
And to MSU goaltender Dryden McKay, who joined Michaelis as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the national player of the year. The Mavericks were the only team with two Baker finalists.
The abrupt end to the college hockey season was harsh for the Mavs. These individual honors don’t make up for the lost postseason, but they should ease the sting at least slightly.
