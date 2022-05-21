Thumbs up to those southern Minnesota voters who will — or who already have — cast their ballots in the special primaries to select the finalists for the vacant 1st Congressional District seat.
That seat has been open since the February death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, in his second term in the U.S. House. It won’t be filled until the August special election is certified, and the winner will only be guaranteed the seat until the end of 2022. And that winner will be, literally, the lowest member of the 435-member chamber, the one with the least seniority.
Still, it is important to fill this area’s congressional seat, and the ultimate winner of the special election will presumably have an advantage come the general election in November, when the entire House is up for election. So this process matters.
Special elections generally have low turnout, and special primaries, such as this one, lower still. But an impressive number of candidates (not all of them actual residents of the 1st District) filed. Some carry traditional credentials, some do not. All deserve our serious consideration just for stepping into the arena.
Media/police relations
Thumbs up to the State Patrol and its officers attending training across Minnesota over the next few months to learn better ways to relate to photographers and reporters.
After journalists were targeted with non-lethal rounds and pepper spray during protests over the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, a lawsuit brought by the ACLU that was settled by the patrol earlier this year outlined a number of new requirements for its officers and how they deal with media at scenes.
One of those requirements was met in Mankato this week as officers from the area district met with Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association. He outlined what the requirements mean for officers and how they can improve their interaction with media in tense situations such as protests and strikes.
Everyone benefits from a good relationship between officers and media. Troopers can concentrate on keeping the public safe and journalists can concentrate on informing the public when everyone has clear expectations in a tense situation.
High interest
Thumbs up to all of the candidates turning out to be considered for filling an open seat on the Mankato School Board.
Eight people threw their hats in the ring. They want to fill a seat vacated by Kenneth Reid, who took a job in Duluth. In early June, the board will pick one to fill the seat. There will then be a regular election for the seat in November, with anyone interested able to file to be a candidate.
Getting people who want to serve on any office can be a challenge these days, particularly for school boards. An increasingly divided public, increased vitriol and more people who are irate make serving on a public body a challenge.
The Mankato School Board has had its share of tough meetings in the past couple of years, as public debate over COVID-19 policies and more challenges to curriculum made for some intense meetings.
It will now be up to the board to learn about them and select who they believe will best represent the interests of students, staff and residents.
Unfortunate milestone
Thumbs down to the loss of 1 million lives in the U.S. — many of those deaths avoidable — to COVID-19.
The grim milestone occurred Monday, fewer than 2½ years into the outbreak.
It’s difficult to wrap the mind around how many people that actually is. The Associated Press did some comparisons, including this gripping one: The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days.
That illustration seems fitting in light of how the virus has terrified so many for so long — and how it became a political pawn, just as some efforts to wipe out terrorism were.
Vaccines save lives and COVID-19 shots did that; but because of misinformation and the politicization of a public health measure, so many people rejected the shots and many of them lost their lives because of it.
