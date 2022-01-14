It’s been a long time since America’s voting rights were challenged so seriously and brazenly. But the response to voting threats in the 1950s and ‘60s dwarfs the response today, which is underpowered and drowned out by forces Americans have not yet grasped.
Even when President Joe Biden finally came out forcefully in a speech Tuesday against the threats to voting, blaming his once cherished institution of the Senate and its arcane filibuster rules, the only forceful response was against the tone of his speech. Biden shouted in his Atlanta speech: “I’m tired of being quiet. I will not yield. I will not flinch.”
And Americans shouldn’t take it anymore.
The strong words were apparently not strong enough for the left, too strong for the center and “incoherent” to the leader of the voter-muzzle caucus, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
While progressive voting rights groups conceded any additional light shone on the subject would be helpful, they complain more wasn’t done to push for the voting rights bills in Congress. Biden did have a few other things on his plate like the pandemic and the economy, not to mention the investigation of the first insurrection in a century.
But now Biden has committed to fighting for voting rights. He has negotiated in good faith with Republicans and members of his own party, such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin had been working with 10 Republicans in the Senate to make the bills more to their liking. And the Freedom to Vote Act had been modified to weaken provisions on dark money disclosure (imagine that) and a direct ban on gerrymandering, among many other provisions the GOP favored.
Still, no movement. Now the GOP has moved the goal posts.
Biden was right to lose his patience and, if necessary, go it alone. He’s right when he says people will be judged on this vote throughout history. Pundits are saying Biden gained nothing from the speech and maybe even lost some support among progressives, though that reasoning is hard to digest.
We should not lose sight of what is at stake. In 2021, some 19 states passed more than 30 laws restricting access to voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
The pared-down voting bill would make Election Day a public holiday, give more enforcement power to the Federal Elections Committee over campaign contribution violations, standardize Voter ID provisions, add protections for vote counting and tighten ballot handling rules. It also would prevent election officials from being removed without cause.
The facts should count more than the speeches or rhetoric in the debate on voting rights. Biden backed the facts. Congress should follow.
