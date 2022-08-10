As voters cast their ballots Tuesday, they could have confidence that their vote would count, be tabulated accurately and that the systems for doing so have been checked and double checked.
And the people who run elections — local officials and volunteer election judges — are friends and neighbors, not some bogeyman in a dark coat manipulating the count as some 2020 election deniers would like us to believe.
All Minnesota vote counting machines must be checked two weeks before any election. Officials run test ballots through the machines, in some cases submitting mismarked ballots to try to trick the machine. And they can never trick it into counting a vote that isn’t marked.
And while GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called for DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon to be jailed for unspecified charges, Simon never actually touches the votes. Again, local officials are handle that.
When the votes are transmitted to the state via a secure, passworded, two-party authentication electronic record, they are inspected by the state’s top cyber detective for any anomalies or errors.
And the Minnesota system is transparent. The general public can come to government offices and watch officials testing voting machines. The public can watch the voting itself within the distance rules. By law in Minnesota, there must be an even number of election judges representing each political party at the polling places. The judges have to declare a party before they are chosen, and that information is kept private.
In the end, a state canvassing board certifies the election results. The board makeup is dictated by the Minnesota Constitution to include the secretary of state, two district court judges and two Minnesota Supreme Court justices. Again, these folks don’t do the counting, only certify the counts by the local officials.
All voting laws can be challenged through appropriate courts, and by our system of government various appeals can be made to the highest court. There are many avenues to challenge voting and the rules, but ultimately we’ve decided to let the courts have the last say.
Minnesota system of elections has unparalleled integrity and is considered one of the strongest in the country. We can have faith that our votes will be counted and the law will be followed.
