Marking a 100th anniversary is an opportunity to not only reflect on how far we’ve come, but on how much farther we can go.
This country is observing a hundred years since the 19th Amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution, finally giving women the right to vote in 1920. Some women that is. Black women still were oppressed under Jim Crow practices and poll taxes. And no doubt other women of every color continued to experience obstacles to voting, whether it be bosses who wouldn’t let them leave a long shift to go to the polling place in time or husbands that demanded their wives stay home with the children.
Women with influence and education helped advocate for the cause of women’s rights, such as Julia Sears, who in 1872 in Mankato became one of the first female college presidents. Such women, along with so many other dedicated suffragists, helped pave the way for the right that many women today might take for granted.
The struggle for women to gain the right to vote was long and arduous, more than 70 years, and in some ways that fight continues today. The attack on mail voting by members of our own federal government is a grim reminder that having a constitutional right doesn’t mean exercising that right comes easily or that all obstacles disappear.
The League of Women Voters emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the right to vote. The league, in existence for 101 years, helps the American people understand their rights and responsibilities as voters. Through education about candidate choices and the process of voting, the nonpartisan nonprofit has championed the value of voting.
As St. Peter League of Women Voters President Lynn Solo says, the effort to bring equality in voting remains relevant now — in the ability to vote from home. The league was among the groups that pushed the state of Minnesota to drop the witness requirement for absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing it puts people, especially the vulnerable, at unnecessary risk.
Solo said the league also is emphasizing the importance of participating in the census because its results determine our governmental representation. Minnesota is on the cusp of losing congressional districts because it’s not expanding as much as other states, so counting every resident makes a difference.
Many women’s rights advocates are using the anniversary of the 19th Amendment as a time to continue the push for more equality for women. The Equal Rights Amendment was introduced in 1923 and still isn’t law because it’s snagged up in the courts. The gist of the law is that no one should be denied equality of rights based on their gender.
In modern times that means equality in pay. Women continue to earn less than men for comparable work, especially women of color. During the pandemic, so many women and people of color are deemed “essential” but continue to make wages that don’t pay for the basic needs of shelter, food, health care for the wage earners and their loved ones.
Women should use their hard-earned right to vote that we celebrate today by voting for the candidates who see them as equals who deserve a chance to better their lives and be treated fairly.
