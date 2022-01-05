Never before have so few threatened the rights of so many as is the case with the voting rights and protections bill before Congress.
Republican obstructionism via the Senate filibuster has become so serious, Democrat Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Monday announced Democrats would work to do away, at least in part, with the filibuster to get the voting bills passed. He gave Republicans until Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. day — to come to a compromise.
But Democrats also have their own holdouts. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they oppose removing the filibuster in general, but have been unclear or silent if they would favor it just to vote on the voting bills. Both support the voting bills themselves.
And yet Manchin has been working with a group of Republicans to modify the voting bills in ways Republicans were seeking. The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would make Election Day a federal holiday removing barriers to voting for working people and make early voting and mail-in voting universal.
Democrats are discussing either implementing a “talking filibuster” where opposition leaders would be required to talk on the Senate floor 24/7 until there were 60 votes to end debate, or a “carve out” removal of filibuster for the voting bills only, according to a report by National Public Radio.
But Democrats and Republicans are coming under increasing pressure to pass the bills, as the U.S. Conference of Mayors, with mayors from both parties, sent a letter to Congress urging passage of voting rights bills.
Time is running out to secure voting rights for all Americans. Republican legislatures across the country are turning non-partisan election offices into ones controlled by political partisans who are gaining more and more options for nullifying fairly cast votes.
As of September, nine states had already passed new laws to restrict voter access, according to NPR. A group in Wisconsin is trying to turn a nonpartisan election commission that was established with a bipartisan vote back to being an agency controlled by the partisan Legislature.
Hence, Schumer has been pushed to combat these threats and disable the filibuster. He should do so to pass the voting rights bills.
