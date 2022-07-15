A nonprofit developer’s plan to rehab Mankato’s Walnut Towers affordable housing complex to continue to serve low-income households is good news, and the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County should do everything they can to support it.
The Mankato City Council endorsed the plan this week and committed to financial support of $375,000 to the $7 million renovation project. Blue Earth County is being asked to contribute $275,000.
Built in 1970, Walnut Towers has been subsidized housing for years with the use of federal Section 8 housing program that calls for rents to be not more than 30% of a renter’s income. Those who live there qualify by having income less than half of the median income for the region.
The plan by Trellis Co. would substantially rehab the building and remodel the 86 apartments, including adding new plumbing fixtures, new windows and other structural improvements. The group’s interest was welcomed by city leaders and others because Walnut Towers was potentially up for sale to developers who would have made it a market rate apartment building, displacing the low-income people who live there.
Walnut Towers has served its tenants well. Its central downtown location is key for the tenants, some with disabilities, because it is within walking distance to supermarkets and other services.
The rehab project is part of the $20 million deal for Trellis to buy and own the complex almost in perpetuity. Developers have committed to maintain ownership of these types of projects and have no intention of selling.
The city’s support is consistent with its overall plans to increase and maintain the number of affordable housing units, and the Walnut Towers rehab also will enhance the outward appearance of the building with a mural on one side, expanded patios and parking and indoor space including a fitness room, computer room and expanded lobby.
Trellis recently completed a renovation project in New Ulm converting part of an old middle school building into 49 units of affordable housing. The company also manages 40 affordable housing projects with 4,000 units in Minnesota.
The Walnut Towers projects is a win-win. The city maintains an important piece of the affordable housing stock, tenants benefit with renovated apartments, and the community benefits by making sure lower-income residents have safe, comfortable places to live.
