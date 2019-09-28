Thumbs up to Gov. Tim Walz for his bold plan to set vehicle emission standards. This should reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota and boost the market for electric vehicles.
Walz said Wednesday his executive action does not require legislative approval. The emission standard rules will be implemented by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency after public hearings around the state. They would be effective for 2023 vehicles, which are typically rolled out in 2022.
The new plan will also help Minnesota meet greenhouse gas reduction standards that it failed to achieve between 2005 and 2015.
Consumers won’t have to change their current vehicles, and there are no restrictions on what car dealers can stock or sell as long as they meet the overall fleet emissions standards.
The effort may also boost demand for electric vehicles. A Consumer Reports survey showed 6 in 10 prospective car buyers in Minnesota are interested in electric vehicles, with 30 percent saying they would consider buying one in the next two years.
Minnesota has been a leader in environmental stewardship with the initial bipartisan agreement to set renewable energy rules back in 2007.
The new emissions standards will put Minnesota with 13 other states that are serious about climate change.
Snow fun
Thumbs up to Visit Mankato and others for creating SnowKato Days.
The new 10-day celebration, Jan. 17-26, will encompass a variety of events, from snow sculptures and curling demonstrations to sled bowling and hockey. It’s also intended to help businesses, which are encouraged to create specials and events for visitors.
But the Visitors Bureau wants community groups, businesses and neighborhoods to come up with more fun winter events that can be included in the festival.
Many in Mankato have long wished for a traditional winter festival, a way to enjoy the cold outdoors in the midst of winter. Now it’s up to the community to make it a success.
A powerful season
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Twins, who this week capped a record-breaking regular season with their first divisional crown since 2010.
We don’t know if the Twins will wind up with the all-time team home-run record when the season ends Sunday. Minnesota and the Yankees have been trading off the team lead in homers for a couple weeks now, although the Twins were the first to pass the previous mark — and did so before September. The Twins also became the first team in major league history to have five players hit at least 30 homers.
We also don’t know how the Twins will fare in the playoffs; their first-round series will begin Friday, most likely against the Yankees. But it has certainly been a remarkable, and eminently enjoyable, season of “bombas.”
Pow wow home
Thumbs up to the completion of the permanent arbor at Land of Memories in time for last weekend’s Mahkato Wacipi.
The annual pow wow attracts hundreds of people and this year Mankato was able to give spectators a better view of the dancing and drumming. The design of the new arbor also reflects the spiritual beliefs of the Dakota with four quadrants done in sacred colors representing the directions that symbolize the Four Winds. The new seating can accommodate about 500 people.
Collaboration between the city of Mankato, the Mankato Area Foundation, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Prairie Island Sioux Community and private donors got the project done.
A few improvements are planned before next September’s pow wow, including boosting the sound system and electrical wiring for lighting the arbor.
The new structure with its amenities will enrich the experience of attending this important cultural event that Mankato has been hosting for years.
