In Russia, if anyone calls the ongoing war with Ukraine a war, they can be incarcerated for 15 years. One word can mean more than a decade of imprisonment.
Stopping the free flow of speech and information and shutting down mass media are all autocratic weapons quickly deployed to bully citizens into submission. It’s a predictable step in every dictator’s attempt to impose his version of reality.
And we know all about those current tactics because we are able to open up our newspapers, click on social media news feeds, and turn on TVs or radios to catch up on the news every day.
Sometimes we feel inundated because we are swamped by information coming at us 24/7. We really should quit whining about how burdensome all those facts are. Free flow of information is easily taken for granted — until you don’t have it.
The pricelessness of reliable information becomes painfully clear when you witness the unfolding of a war. As Russian President Vladimir Putin picked up the pace of aggression against Ukraine, so did his grip on journalists and anyone else talking about what was really happening.
The danger of telling the truth is put into perspective in the compelling — and absolutely horrifying — account of Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov, who grew up in Ukraine. He and his colleague, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, were the only international journalists left in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and had been documenting its siege by Russian troops for more than two weeks. Their names were on a list of those being hunted down by Russian authorities to stop them from sharing the truth of what was happening.
The AP article https://tinyurl.com/mtskzjwj is a narrative of dodging shellings, explosions, flying glass. Watching people rescue one another, seeing children die and buildings burn, scurrying for Internet connection to transmit videos and photos of what they witnessed. They barely escaped the war zone, taking shelter in a hospital wearing scrubs to disguise themselves when soldiers arrived demanding to see the journalists. Not knowing whether the troops were Russians masquerading as Ukrainians, the journalists came forward and were safely hustled away and escaped the country. The Ukrainians prioritized their passage, knowing the value of getting out information about the country’s plight.
Despite his guilt of escaping while others are left in danger, Chernov’s own words best sum up why news coverage means so much: “The absence of information in a blockade accomplishes two goals. Chaos is the first. People don’t know what’s going on, and they panic. At first I couldn’t understand why Mariupol fell apart so quickly. Now I know it was because of the lack of communication.
“Impunity is the second goal. With no information coming out of a city, no pictures of demolished buildings and dying children, the Russian forces could do whatever they wanted. If not for us, there would be nothing.”
For Russian native Polina Rivera, now a nurse practitioner at the St. James hospital, it’s been difficult watching the invasion of Ukraine knowing Russians are being fooled by Putin’s lies. She was among a March 18 panel in St. James where the war was discussed.
Rivera labeled Putin as every bit as horrible as Stalin and Hitler and talked about the depth of misinformation and propaganda Russian citizens hear from state officials and state-run media. In conversations with her brother, who remains in Russia, Rivera is stunned by how many in the country are unaware of the tragedies in Ukraine. He remains convinced Putin’s actions and the Russian invasion are justified.
“Lies are so obvious, so horrific,” Rivera said. “But the problem is they go on and on and on … That’s what Putin wants. He wants to divide us.”
As any U.S. citizen who has witnessed our own country divide itself under much different circumstances can attest, even all of our dysfunction is better than giving up the freedoms of a democracy. And key among those is the the First Amendment and our access to reliable information.
Protect the privilege of free speech and dissemination of information by not spreading lies and deception. It may be more fragile than we think.
