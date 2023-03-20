There are many things to dislike about the Iraq War. It was started with false intelligence. Some 5,000 Americans died in the war as did hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. It set off an internal sectarian fight in Iraq and spawned and fed worldwide terrorism.
But the worst thing about it is that it could happen again.
That’s because the law that authorized the war and other military action has not been rescinded. It’s an open-ended authority for a U.S. president to engage in military action again for unspecified reasons.
Fortunately, a bipartisan vote in the Senate last week calls for rescinding the authority, and once again, giving Congress and the people more power to make decisions on the use of military force. Unfortunately, new GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has come out against rescinding the power even though 49 House Republicans voted for rescinding the power in the past.
The Senate voted 68-27 Thursday on a preliminary step to advance the bill that would repeal both the Iraq authorization of 2003 and the authorization to attack Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991.
While proponents of repeal argue Congress must take back power of declaring war given to it by the Constitution, opponents argue the open-ended authority allows an administration to move quickly in targeting terrorist cells and killing terrorist leaders in drone strikes. Some argue removing the power from the American commander in chief would make us look weak to our allies and create a certain risk of a slow reaction if the U.S. was attacked again.
We believe it is long past time to repeal the open-ended war powers given the president. It’s telling that President Joe Biden also supports the idea.
The Founding Fathers made declaring war difficult for a reason. It shouldn’t be done very often, and it should have the support of people in a democracy when it does happen.
And there is broader language in an earlier resolution that allowed the U.S. to go after 911 terrorists in Afghanistan that could remain in place or be slightly modified to leave the door open for the U.S. to respond to large terrorist attacks. That resolution, unlike the Iraq resolution, did not name one country.
The Iraq War was a colossal mistake the cost American lives and disrupted world order. That’s evidence enough for the plan to stop it from happening again.
