The city of Mankato has made a strong case for state bonding financing of the $60 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant, and the DFL leadership in the governor’s office and the House of Representatives and the GOP Senate should approve the idea.
The governor’s bonding bill does not include the project. His office says it plans to fund the projects through the Public Facilities Authority via a $200 million proposal to fully fund that agency’s request for such projects. Financing through the public authority may be more expensive and likely carry higher interest rates. Mankato is asking the state to fund $30 million of the $60 million project through bonding.
At the same time, approval of the regional Mankato project that also serves Eagle Lake, North Mankato, Madison Lake, Lake Washington, South Bend Township and Skyline would allow for the possibility for Lake Crystal to hook up to Mankato’s system instead of paying $16 million for its own system.
The timeline for the Mankato project is getting tight and bids have already been taken. On Monday, the city approved the low bid with contingencies that the state funding would come through.
While bonding bills usually end up being approved at the end of the session with a lot of bargaining for votes on other legislation, such a wait might cost taxpayers millions this year as interest rates are set to rise and inflation is pushing construction costs higher.
The bids received came in 30% over expectations adding an additional $15 million to the original $45 million project. Even with the contingent deal the council passed, the city will have to pay out some $7.4 million in materials and equipment purchases soon. Every day this project is delayed increases the overall costs.
Minnesota has a history of supporting its numerous small towns and regional centers from school aid to local government aid. Legislators have approved bonding bills over $1 billion, usually every other year.
Mankato’s project also affects cities and businesses up and down the Minnesota River as the city has built up pollution credits with higher wastewater standards than required that allows those entities to purchase the credits and forego expensive upgrades of their own.
In an earlier interview City Manager Susan Arntz said the regional nature of the Mankato project may affect the districts of six to 12 legislators, on both sides of the aisle. That should give the Legislature incentive to approve Mankato’s unique regional project.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, have already supported Mankato’s request and agreed to increase it to $30 million in their proposed bill.
It’s time for Gov. Tim Walz to support the unique Mankato project that affects an entire region up and down the Minnesota River. Functioning and efficient wastewater treatment plants are key to keeping the Minnesota River clean and keeping sewer rates for taxpayers reasonable.
