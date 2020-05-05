The quick, dramatic erosion of the river bank that threatened a main Mankato drinking water well highlights the destructive nature of today’s Minnesota River.
And it puts a spotlight on the man-made damage done to the river that has increased its destructive nature.
The shoreline alongside the well is being reinforced this spring, but just since last fall the amount of erosion grew exponentially, requiring a doubling of riprap needed to protect the shore.
The culprit has been the consistently high river flows in recent years that cause severe bank erosion. Some of that high flow can be attributed to climate change and increased precipitation. But study after study shows much of that high flow comes from increased drainage of the landscape.
Now, yet another study shows that increased drainage is causing degradation to the river. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers recently released a study showing the river is plagued with suspended sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus, creating an environment inhospitable to wildlife and recreation.
The state has set a goal of reducing phosphorus in the river by 45% and cutting nitrogen by 20% percent in the next five years and reaching a 45% reduction in nitrogen by 2045. That would reduce the algae growth that degrades the river.
The excess nitrogen and phosphorus comes partly from urban runoff, which means residents and cities will need to continue efforts to cut lawn fertilizer use and create more storage ponds to hold water while nutrients filter out.
But the real challenge is the millions of acres of farmland that have been tiled extensively in recent decades.
Tackling that problem requires more cover crops to hold topsoil on the landscape and tiling systems that slow the rush of water to the rivers. If more water is held on the landscape, it not only keeps more nutrients out of the river but also will reduce the high water flow that erodes stream banks.
The problems and solutions for the Minnesota River have long been known. What is needed is a more aggressive approach to get more cover crops and water storage on the landscape.
