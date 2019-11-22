An important and long overdue discussion on Minnesota River water quality took place Monday in Mankato.
The Minnesota River Basin Ag-Urban Partnership Forum drew about 200 people from all over southern Minnesota to come to consensus on the scope of the problem and forge solutions.
But talking isn’t doing. And first and foremost we urge the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and legislators who backed this effort to make sure something gets done.
The event was born of contentious discussions between the city of Mankato and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency over new PCA requirements for city wastewater treatment that was projected to cost the city $56 million alone. The city of Le Sueur was contesting the rules as it faced a $10 million bill. Mankato and other cities along the Minnesota River were beginning the process of legally contesting the new requirements.
And Mankato leadership secured help from Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter. The local legislators proposed legislation last year that would have pushed for lowering those new standards, aimed at phosphorus and nitrates.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges had been leading the charge with the river cities, arguing the new requirements were costly and wouldn’t significantly improve water quality. He argued that MPCA also look at non-point pollution, which comes from farm field runoff or septic systems. He called for a comprehensive approach. That idea has always made sense to us and seems to be gaining momentum.
The forum allowed participants who included environmentalists, city officials and farmers, to hear from cities and farmers about the challenges of practices to reduce pollution. Audience members then formed small groups to come up with solutions that offered the best chance for success.
We hope farmers and agribusiness see they have to be part of the solution. Cities, too, can control their development policies to consider the environment and water quality before they allow unchecked and unbridled housing, commercial or industrial projects.
One thing is certain. The water quality in the Minnesota River and its tributaries won’t get cleaner on its own. The Ag-Urban forum was a good start, but now we need to see solutions. And sooner than later.
