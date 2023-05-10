Another report on poor water quality in the Blue Earth River watershed raises yet again the question of whether we’re up to the task of cleaning up our polluted waters.
A recent report by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency showed a majority of lakes and streams in the Blue Earth River watershed don’t meet standards for aquatic life and aquatic recreation. They are plagued by too much sediment, nutrients and bacteria. Only 19 of the 77 streams assessed by MPCA biologists fully supported aquatic life. None supported aquatic recreation.
The story was the same with watershed lakes. Only one of the 24 lakes examined supported aquatic recreation, and none of 20 examined supported aquatic life.
The numbers are dismal and should prompt some urgency on the part of the stakeholders and government to get to work improving water quality. MPCA officials say farmers play a big role in the cleanup efforts, as 90% of the watershed is farmland. Many have made strides improving their farming practices and reducing polluted runoff, but, as always, there’s more to be done given the poor water quality.
Cities too must do their part in improving their wastewater treatment plants, which, according to the MPCA, have come a long way in improving discharge of phosphorus and ammonia, but still need to work on nitrate control.
A strategy that has been employed in the Le Sueur River watershed — “One Watershed, One Plan” — calls for various interest groups to get together in a watershed to come up with a unified plan. That plan implemented about two years ago involves strategies to hold back water in wetlands and farm fields. Participants in the plan have targeted certain areas of the watershed to set up wetlands that hold back water and pollution in it.
These efforts also help control streambank erosion that adds sediment to rivers due to more heavy rainfall events and field tiling.
MPCA officials say farmers and cities need to continue efforts at improving water quality. We believe the Blue Earth River watershed should replicate the “One Wastershed, One Plan” now under way for the Le Sueur River watershed. We must add some urgency to the efforts and make sure we have measurable outcomes. So far, the outcomes for water quality are not faring well.
