Thumbs up to Mankato West High School students and their interior design teacher Amanda Whiteis for their efforts to design, build and eventually operate a new coffee shop at West.
School administration pitched the idea to Whiteis who enthusiastically embraced the plan to engage her students in a real world project. The students took to the drawing board to design the shop and worked with a local construction company to start building it.
Students will also operate and work at the coffee shop when it is completed early next year.
It’s a great project and a good example of the hands-on learning that can be a valuable experience.
Voting is not the problem
Thumbs down to the those political activists whose reflexive reaction to electoral defeat is to look for ways to keep opponents from voting.
An estimated 27 percent of Americans age 18 to 30 voted this year, which would be the second-highest turnout of young voters in any midterm election, which generally have lower turnouts than presidential election cycles.
And Generation Z’s votes, motivated by such issues as abortion, protecting democracy, LGBT rights and school shootings, went heavily to Democrats.
This has led some MAGA advocates to propose raising the voting age to 21. Which, of course, would be a blatant violation of the 26th Amendment — not that this particular portion of the GOP recognizes the validity of any portion of the Constitution other than the 2nd Amendment.
But it fits the constant Republican push to disenfranchise demographic groups that vote Democratic. That’s easier than crafting policies that address those groups’ concerns.
College milepost
Thumbs up to South Central College and its effort to celebrate its first generation college students recently with its First Generation College Celebration Day.
The day offered games and prizes but also a chance to learn about the support programs SCC has for first generation college students, those whose parents did not go to college.
SCC serves about 140 students through its TRIO support program, about a third of whom are first generation college students. The program helps students with financial aid, transferring to a four-year college and even finding day care.
Nurturing and encouraging first generation college students goes a long way to not only helping that individual find a successful and rewarding career, but building a high quality workforce.
Protect sunshine
Thumbs up to the move in Congress to pass legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent.
Americans overwhelmingly favor ending the annual changing of clocks, with a majority of those favoring sticking with daylight saving time and a minority wanting year-round standard time.
The Senate this spring shocked many when it gave unanimous consent to the Sunshine Protection Act, which would keep daylight saving time year-round. Unfortunately the bill has so far bogged down in the U.S. House.
While there is not a lot of time to pass the bill and get it to the president’s desk this session, the House should move quickly and give Americans what they want.
California dreaming
Thumbs down to outgoing state Rep. Jeremy Munson’s non-insightful Twitter commentary on the election results in Minnesota.
“Minnesota is the New California for those who like bad weather,” says the post by the Lake Crystal Republican, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress rather than for reelection to the Minnesota House.
If one criticizes a state, one criticizes its people and that’s a disservice and insult to many Minnesotans, some of whom vote Republican.
Neither California nor Minnesota is utopia,and California is hardly immune to bad weather, but there are plenty of worse places to emulate than the Golden State. Such as Iowa.
