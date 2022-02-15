Mankato’s plans for creating a large wetland are delayed, but city officials say they still want to move forward.
It’s a project worth pursuing.
The idea is to acquire farmland just south of the city limits, disable tile drainage and restore the land to wetlands. While the plan is to restore 42 acres between Pohl Road and Monks Avenue, the project ultimately creates at least 100 acres of new natural lands when associated prairie upland habitat is included.
The plan was delayed after Blue Earth County, which was thinking of joining the city and purchasing land in the area as a location for a new county shop, decided to pursue other locations.
The wetland restoration is needed to help slow the flow of water into Mankato, reduce flooding and improve water quality.
Holding more water for longer on the landscape is the most effective way to reduce a variety of pollution, erosion and water quality problems. But it comes with a big price tag.
The city has sought $6.6 million from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. The council awarded $1.3 million for the purchase of the land. The city is now talking with various landowners about purchasing a number of smaller parcels to move the project ahead.
Restoring more land to wetlands in rural areas has shown to be the best way to hold and slow release of water that eventually empties into ravines and rivers. With increased precipitation and ever more farm tiling being done, there are fewer and fewer areas for water to be stored on the landscape.
Affording wetland restoration projects is complicated by skyrocketing prices for farmland.
While big restoration projects like the one Mankato is pursuing are helpful, real impacts will only come when individual farm drainage systems include creation of wetland holding areas to slow water flow.
There have been some projects that now include areas of water storage, with all the farmers that benefit from the tile system in the area paying a fee to the landowner who gives up some crop land to have a water storage basin installed. But there haven’t been enough of those types of projects done to create the impact that is needed.
Wetland restoration and water storage provides a number of benefits for water quality and the environment. It’s an issue that needs more attention and funding.
