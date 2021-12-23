There is probably no segment of American society as thoroughly vaccinated and regularly tested for the coronavirus as professional sports.
The thoroughness and rigor with which the NFL, NBA and NHL monitors players, coaches and key support workers for the virus made it very obvious early this month how rapidly the omicron variant was spreading and how even the vaccinated are susceptible to infection. And their responses may well signal what lies ahead for the rest of us.
The pro leagues are, in effect, high-profile vaccine bubbles that this month were rapidly invaded by the omicron variant. The sudden boom in players sidelined for “health and safety protocols” and in games postponed as a result of rosters thus decimated presaged last weekend’s realization that omicron had become the dominant strain in circulation in the general public.
The differing responses to the new challenge are intriguing, to say the least. For the general public, President Joe Biden is calling for more testing. The president said Tuesday that the federal government would provide 500 million free rapid result tests. Gov. Tim Walz, in revealing Tuesday that he and his family had tested positive for the virus, also called for Minnesotans to be tested more frequently.
In sports, the NBA is stepping up its testing of vaccinated players. The NHL essentially shut down for the rest of the week and decided against releasing players to compete in the Olympics.
But in a contrary move, the NFL actually moved away from constant testing. The league had required vaccinated players to be tested weekly; now, in agreement with the players union, testing of asymptomatic, vaccinated players has been scaled back.
One can question the wisdom and motivation behind this retreat on testing. The games are threatened because players are testing positive for the virus? Cut the testing, and we cut the positive results.
But the available evidence on the omicron variant suggests that this strain is different from its predecessors: More easily transmittable, yes — but with generally milder illness, and particularly so for those who have been “triple vaxxed” (fully vaccinated plus a booster shot).
Many of the players who have been sidelined by positive tests (and for that matter, Gov. Walz) are said to be asymptomatic. The NFL’s take, which seems sensible, is that in a highly vaxxed population there is no need to tightly monitor those who are both vaccinated and without signs of illness.
Of course, the NFL is different from society at large. Some 95 percent of the players in the league, despite some regrettable high-profile exceptions, are vaccinated. (It’s unclear how many have had a booster.) We would all be safer, and the need for testing and monitoring lessened, if the overall vaccination rate were that high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.