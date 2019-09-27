If Americans had any question there was enough to begin an impeachment action against President Donald Trump, the inspector general’s whistleblower report unveiled Thursday should leave little doubt.
The president is acting contrary to the interests of the American people.
This is not a partisan fight. Not even close. Republicans have slowly but surely been denouncing the president’s quid pro quo phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he offered U.S. benefits if Ukraine would “do us a favor” and investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The Bidens did nothing wrong, and a previous Ukraine prosecutor never found anything to investigate.
Trump withheld some $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine a few days before he made the phone call to Zelensky. While Trump didn’t mention the withholding, it’s reasonable to assume the Ukraine president was aware of that action.
By the end of the call gushing with mutual admiration between the two leaders, Zelensky was vowing to put his own prosecutor in charge and open investigations into Trump’s suggested cases.
Republicans are joining together in a growing chorus to say the phone call by Trump was “not alright” and “troubling.”
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, after reading the whistleblower report, said “Republicans ought not to be rushing to circle the wagons and say there’s no ‘there’ there when there’s obviously a lot that’s very troubling there.”
Former GOP presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney also raised more than a little concern. “It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling,” he said.
The Washington Post also reported “several” GOP senators were “stunned” when they read the transcript of the phone conversation.
White House officials put the transcript of Trump’s phone call on a special server for conversations that contained sensitive national security information. And while Trump downplayed the phone call’s importance, others thought it damning enough to put on a secret server.
The initial withholding of the whistleblower report from congressional committees violated the law that requires the committees be given any and all whistleblower reports. That Attorney General William Barr tried to quash the report’s release shows he is acting in the political interests of Trump instead of executing his charge to be the attorney general for the people of the United States.
It’s telling the Senate voted unanimously to have the whistleblower report delivered to the intelligence committees as required by law.
The opening statement of the whistleblower report is powerful in its own right.
“In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals. The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.”
While the whistleblower was not an eyewitness to the events, the statement said: “However, I found my colleagues’ accounts of these events to be credible because, in almost all cases, multiple officials recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another.”
Trump would have Americans believe this was all “no big deal” and part of his mode of operation as a former businessman.
It will be up to the American people to decide if our national security and election integrity can be bargained away like a parking lot in a real estate deal.
The phone call was more than a mistake in judgment. The whistleblower called the events a “risk to national security.” Such risks should be removed sooner than later. The report offers ample evidence to begin an impeachment investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.