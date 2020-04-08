Our constitutional democracy faces unprecedented threats from the chief executive in a way many Americans may not realize but will ignore at their peril.
President Donald Trump took another shot last week at destabilizing the system of checks and balances that our Founding Fathers so carefully crafted as a disinfectant against tyranny.
Trump fired the intelligence agency Inspector General Michael Atkinson late last Friday, saying he did so based on the whistleblower report Atkinson provided Congress, a report that was required under the law.
No president has ever thumbed his nose so blatantly at our Constitution.
Atkinson delivered the anonymous whistleblower report that detailed Trump’s bribery-like “drug deal” offering Ukraine weapons and favors in exchange for dirt on Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son.
That led to the House of Representatives to impeach Trump. The Republican-led Senate acquitted him without testimony or witnesses.
Trump has certainly been emboldened to continue his corruption of our Constitution and our laws, going so far as to claim his firing of Atkinson was justified.
Trump’s official (and required) explanation to Congress for the firing said he had “lost confidence” in Atkinson. But he didn’t hold back with reporters at the White House: “I thought he did a terrible job, absolutely terrible.” The president added: “He took a fake report and he took it to Congress with an emergency, OK? Not a big Trump fan, that I can tell you.”
The report was not fake, so Trump is lying. Again. Atkinson determined the report was accurate and urgent, and so he delivered it to Congress despite efforts from the administration to quash it.
Only after news stories detailing the report and the attempted cover up was it released per the law to Congress.
Even members of his own party called Trump out for the recent firing. Sen. Charles Grassley, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said the law requires Trump give more reasons for the firing than lack of confidence.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Atkinson’s firing was “not warranted,” while Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., told the Associated Press that an inspector general “must be allowed to conduct his or her work independent of internal or external pressure.”
Even the inspector general from Trump’s own Justice Department, Michael Horowitz, defended Atkinson saying he operated with “integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight” in the position as a whole and in the Ukraine matter.
Unfortunately, Atkinson is another in a line of Trump attacks on those who would challenge his authority and illegal behavior. So far, seven intelligence officials have been removed or demoted since the Ukraine incident last summer.
And it gets worse. On Monday Trump removed the chairman of the federal panel Congress created to oversee his administration’s management of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month.
It’s becoming more and more clear Trump is a danger to our constitutional democracy and his powers are mostly without necessary checks from a complacent Republican Party, who sometimes offer harsh words but little action.
The latest firing of those who would expose Trump’s corruption shows only how far this president is willing to go. Removal by the people in November will be a necessary and life-saving action for our democracy.
