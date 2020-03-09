Quit your whinin’ is our reaction to some of the Winona residents who don’t think a complete picture of their city was portrayed in the Super Bowl commercial featuring Winona Ryder lying in the snow under a Winona sign.
In the short spot, a Fargo-like police officer asks Ryder what she’s doing. She says she’s building a website. After an awkward pause, he nods, waves and says, “OK then, bye-bye now.”
Winona, you have nothing to complain about. Take that from folks who live in a city that was once called a black hole by a Vikings player who didn’t appreciate coming to Mankato for training camp.
Instead, thanks to the actress Winona returning to her namesake and place of birth, you are basking in the glory of the spotlight. A national audience that had never heard of Winona has now heard of Winona. And in a not awful way.
So what if the short Super Bowl ad for Squarespace didn’t expound on all the fine attractions that make Winona special? No advertiser is going to spend precious, ultra-expensive TV time exploring Winona’s fine art museum, boathouse community and Garvin Heights lookout, even if the town has all that and Bloedow’s — a bakery that salivating customers line up outside of on many mornings.
But Winona Ryder visited your town with a film crew and talked up the place in a longer video posted online by sponsor Squarespace. This is the actress who kids today know from Netflix’s immensely popular “Stranger Things” and kids of yesteryear remember from a long list of movies including “Beetlejuice,” “Mermaids,” Edward Scissorhands” and “Reality Bites.” Not too bad of a work history.
Nothing worth whinin’ about there — especially in light of the big marketing campaign the Winona visitors bureau spun off of the videos as well as Squarespace giving Winona residents free use of the company’s website design site for a year. A guy can’t find much to complain about there.
Of course, when it comes to ties to quirky, the Mankato area has done pretty good itself. Former Mankato State University graduate Melissa Peterman is an actress who has the claim to fame of actually being in the movie “Fargo.” She played one of two young prostitutes hanging out at a bar, and when Frances McDormand, playing a sheriff, asks her, “So where are you girls from?” Peterman replies: “Le Sueur, but I went to high school in White Bear Lake. Go Bears.”
Doesn’t get better than that. You betcha.
