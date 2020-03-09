Irene Sprenger of rural Comfrey, MN died on March 4, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, 4 to 7 pm at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Prayer Service at 5pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral Service 10:30 am Wednesday, March 11th at the Church of the Japane…