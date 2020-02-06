Last weekend’s brief thaw gave locals a chance to chip away some of the sidewalk ice and, perhaps, experience some symptoms of spring fever.
But the chill returned with the workweek. It is, after all, early February in Minnesota. There’s still about half of winter to go, officially. And we all know that the arrival of the equinox does not equate to shirtsleeve weather around here.
Still, there are signs of the change of season ahead. Perhaps you’ve already noticed that it’s no longer dark out when you leave work at 5 p.m. The days are getting longer — two more minutes of daylight today than on Wednesday, two more minutes on Friday than today, an additional three minutes on Saturday.
Two or three minutes doesn’t sound like much, but it adds up. Soon enough the sun will be high enough to start getting some snowmelt even on subfreezing days.
Minnesotans have a love-hate relationship with winter. There is much to love about living in the North Star State, and winter activities are part of it. But we also know that by the time Groundhog Day rolls around, we’re getting a little weary of donning layers, boots and down jackets, and we start dreaming of digging in the garden and exchanging the snowblower for the lawn mower.
Another sign of spring: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week. The baseball season is, of course, an artificial sign of spring, but no less a signal of the change of season.
Twins fans have particular reason for optimism this year, with the Bomba Squad’s record-setting lineup augmented by the signing of Josh Donaldson, the bullpen stacked and the starting rotation now overflowing with veterans.
But while the boys of summer loosen up down in Florida, we here get to pick away at the remaining ice, deal with our inevitable late-season snowstorms and wonder how high the rivers will get in a few weeks. It’s not spring here. Yet.
